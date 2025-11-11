J'khand Guv gives assent to Bill aimed at regulating fees of professional educational institutions

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday gave assent to a Bill aimed at regulating fees of professional educational institutions.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhawan said the Governor, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, gave his assent to the Jharkhand Professional Educational Institutions (Fee Regulation) Bill, 2025.

It was passed by the state assembly in August.

The Bill aims to increase transparency and protect students from exploitative practices, an official said. PTI ANB RBT