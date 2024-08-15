J'khand Guv seeks special focus for industrial development

Dumka (Jharkhand), Aug 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday emphasised for special focus on industrial development, saying it opens new doors of employment.

Gangwar was addressing the 78th Independence Day function at Police Line in Dumka.

"Industries play an important role in the progress of any nation or state. We have to pay special attention to industrial development as it opens new doors of employment for the labour force," Gangwar said.

He said that the Jharkhand government is giving special focus for industrial development.

"Under the government policies, a total grant of Rs 163 crore has been given to the industries established in the state last year," he said.

The governor added that textile companies established in the state have provided jobs to 10,000 youths.

"In a bid to boost investment and employment, Jharkhand government has signed MoUs with five industrial units," Gangwar said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, a loan of Rs 262 crore has been distributed among a total of 12, 417 beneficiaries by the government, he said.

Appreciating the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign in the state, he said that as many as 143 Maoists have been arrested, 21 have surrendered and six have been killed so far.

Expressing concern over rising cybercrime, he said that Jharkhand, especially the Santhal Pargana region, is also impacted by the crime.

In view of the increasing number of cyber crimes, new cyber police stations have been established in eight districts including Ranchi, Dumka and Hazaribagh.

"Over 95,000 complaints have been registered through Cyber Helpline number 1930. An amount of about Rs 16 crore has been blocked and a total amount of Rs 2.62 crore has been returned to the accounts of the victims," Gangwar said.

He further added women from poor rural families of the state are being linked to strong means of livelihood through Sakhi Mandal.

"About Rs 11,224 crore has been made available to 2.5 lakh Sakhi Mandals of the state in the form of credit linkage from banks," he said.

The governor also appreciated the government schemes and policies being run for the development of education in the state. PTI SAN RG