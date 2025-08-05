J'khand Guv, Speaker, MLAs pay tributes to Shibu Soren on assembly premises

Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) The mortal remains of veteran tribal leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru', were brought to the state assembly, where Governor Santosh Gangwar and Speaker Rabindranath Mahato paid tributes to him.

Political leaders like Union Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth paid homage to the JMM leader in the assembly complex.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, state ministers Irfan Ansari, Dipika Pandey Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey and many legislators, cutting across party lines, offered tributes to the departed soul on the assembly premises.

Several bureaucrats, including Director General of Police Anurag Gupta, Principal Secretary to CM Avinash Kumar, were seen in the assembly complex paying their tributes to the tribal leader.

A large number of people and JMM workers came to the assembly to pay their last respects to the veteran leader, and raised slogans 'Guruji Amar Rahe (Long live Guruji)'.

The hearse carrying the mortal remains of Shibu Soren reached the assembly premises around 10.30 am.

Clad in a white Kurta-pyjama and a tribal 'gamcha' (towel), Hemant Soren accompanied his father.

The mortal remains of the tribal leader will be laid to rest with full state honours at his ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district, around 70 km from the state's capital Ranchi, on Tuesday.

Guruji, as Shibu Soren was popularly known, breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 81.

Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder, was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.