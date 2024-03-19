J'khand Guv thanks Prez, PM for additional charge as Telangana Governor

Ranchi, Mar 19 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

The President of India on Tuesday appointed Radhakrishnan to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, after the resignation Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

"I thank from the bottom of my heart to our beloved most respected Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me this great additional responsibility to serve our motherland," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG