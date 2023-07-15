J’khand Guv urges technocrats to work for technical advancement to benefit people

Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday urged technocrats to work for technical advancement that should produce positive results for people. India would soon be a knowledge economy with an open, innovative and creative attitude, he said.

The governor was speaking at the 69th foundation day of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra.

Lauding the institute for nurturing minds and shaping futures for over six decades, the governor said, "I expect BIT Mesra to contribute to the area of information technology, artificial intelligence, space engineering, satellite communication, power generation and distribution, water resource management and many more for the betterment of the people and economic prosperity of the state and the nation." He added that new challenges are arising in all sectors, which need a modern solution.

"I am confident that the students of this institute are well-equipped to tackle these challenges and serve the nation," he said. PTI SAN 3/8/2022 RG