J'khand HC asks govt to appoint superintendent in Birsa Munda Central Jail

Ranchi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to immediately appoint a regular superintendent to manage the administration of the Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo motu on recent reports published in a section of media about two undertrials “dancing inside a hall” in the jail premises, videos of which went viral.

The court also directed the government to ensure that mobile phones, chargers, drugs, and intoxicants should not enter the jail premises.

It asked the district administration as well as the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) officers to conduct surprise inspections at regular intervals inside the jail.

The case will again be heard on January 5, 2026.

The undertrials are in custody for their alleged involvement in a liquor scam.

Soon after the news was published on November 12, IG (Prisons) Sudarshan Mandal had suspended Birsa Munda Central Jail’s assistant jailor Deonath Ram and warder Binod Yadav for dereliction of duty. PTI CORR NAM RBT