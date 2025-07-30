J'khand HC asks top officials to appear over PIL on conservation of water resources

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday ordered the secretaries of the urban development and water resources departments to appear in person on July 31 in connection with a PIL on conservation of water resources.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad also ordered the Ranchi Deputy Commissioner and Ranchi Municipal Corporation Administrator to appear in person on July 31.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation on conservation of water resources and removal of encroachment from water bodies in the state.

Earlier, the high court had ordered the state government to constitute a task force for removal of encroachment in and around the water bodies.

The court was informed in the course of proceedings on Wednesday that encroachment around the Kanke, Dhruva and Getalsud dams has not yet been removed. PTI CORR NAM RBT