J'khand HC directs state to file status report on implementation of rules under PESA Act

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to present a status report on the work done for implementing the rules to be framed under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a contempt petition filed by the ‘Adiwasi Buddhijeevi Manch’ for immediate implementation of the rules in compliance of the high court order.

The court had on July 29, 2024 directed the state government to frame the rules under the Act and ensure its implementation.

It had then granted two months’ time to the Jharkhand government for implementation of the rules.

The government failed to meet the deadline after which the ‘Adiwasi Buddhijeevi Manch’ filed a contempt petition before the court.

The bench on Thursday directed the state government to furnish a status report within three weeks.

In the course of hearing, the court was informed by Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar that the rules were presented before the cabinet coordination committee, which has found some anomalies.

The rules have been sent back to the Panchayati Raj Department for necessary rectification after which it will be presented before the cabinet coordination committee again, Kumar submitted.

The PESA Act came into being in 1996 for protection of rights of tribals living in scheduled areas in a state.