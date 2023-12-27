J’khand HC dismisses PIL against CM on mining lease allocation

Ranchi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his relatives for alleged allocation of a mining lease.

Advertisment

The division bench headed by the Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen dismissing the public interest litigation said that the petition is a repetition of an earlier one filed by petitioner Shiv Shankar Sharma.

As there is nothing new in the PIL filed by the RTI activist and advocate Sunil Mahto it stood dismissed, the court said.

The judgement was pronounced in the virtual mode.

Mahto had alleged in his PIL that 11 acres at Chanho in Ranchi district had been allotted to a company owned by the chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren and his sister-in-law in 2021. Another 88 decimal in Angara block also in the same district had been allotted to Soren himself the same year. The hearing on the matter took place in November and the bench had reserved its order. PTI SAN KK SAN KK