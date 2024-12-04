J'khand HC exempts CM Hemant Soren from personal appearance in court

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday exempted Chief Minister Hemant Soren from personal appearance before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi in a case related to disobeying summonses by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertisment

The Court gave a week's time to the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply in the case.

The case will be heard again on December 16 and till then Soren was exempted from personally appearing before the MP/MLA court.

ED had filed a complaint against Soren before the court of the judicial magistrate for his non-appearance though he has been summoned several times by the central agency in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to a land scam.

Advertisment

The court ordered Soren to appear before the MP/MLA Court in Ranchi in person on December 4.

The chief minister challenged the order of the judicial magistrate before the high court, saying he was unable to appear personally due to official commitments and engagements.

Opposing his plea, the ED submitted before the court that the petitioner was issued seven summonses, but he did not appear and was not cooperating with the investigation.

Advertisment

After hearing both sides, the high court granted Soren's plea and exempted him from personally appearing before the MP/MLA court.

Soren, the JMM executive president, was arrested by the ED on January 31 in the money laundering case shortly after he resigned as the chief minister. He became CM again after the high court granted him bail in June.

After the assembly elections, Soren was sworn in as the chief minister on November 28. PTI COR NAM NN