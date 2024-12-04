J'khand HC exempts Soren from personal appearance in court in 'money laundering' case

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday exempted Chief Minister Hemant Soren from personal appearance before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi in a case related to disobeying summonses by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court of Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary, while hearing a petition filed by Soren, ordered that he be exempted from appearing before the judicial magistrate till the next date of hearing.

The case will be heard again on December 16 and till then, Soren was exempted from personally appearing before the MP/MLA court.

It gave a week's time to the ED to file a response by way of a counter affidavit.

The probe agency had filed a complaint against Soren before the court of the judicial magistrate for his non-appearance, though he was summoned several times in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to a land scam.

The court had ordered him to appear before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi in person on December 4.

The chief minister challenged the order of the judicial magistrate before the high court, saying he was unable to appear personally due to official commitments and engagements.

Opposing his plea, the ED submitted before the court that the petitioner was issued seven summonses, but he did not appear and was not cooperating with the investigation.

The complainant, Devraj Jha , assistant director of ED, had filed the complaint against Soren for failure to appear before the authority in connection with his involvement in the alleged scam.

The court of judicial magistrate, MP/MLA court, Sarthak Sharma, while hearing a petition filed by Soren seeking exemption from appearing in person, earlier rejected it and directed him to appear physically.

After hearing both sides, the high court granted Soren's plea and exempted him from personally appearing before the MP/MLA court.

Soren, the JMM executive president, was arrested by the ED on January 31 shortly after he resigned as the chief minister. He became CM again after the high court granted him bail in June.

After the assembly elections, Soren was sworn in as the chief minister on November 28. PTI CORR NAM NN RBT