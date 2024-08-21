J'khand HC grants bail to IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in land deal case

Ranchi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday granted bail to IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan arrested in connection with an alleged illegal land deal case.

Ranjan, former deputy commissioner of Ranchi, was granted bail by the court of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

The ED arrested him on May 4 last year after conducting several raids in Ranchi.

The central agency is investigating several deals in which a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly “connived” in forging deeds. PTI COR SAN SAN NN