J'khand HC orders no coercive steps against BJP leaders in BYJM rally case

Ranchi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday ordered that no coercive step be taken against BJP state president Babulal Marandi and other senior leaders in a case registered against them in connection with participation in a rally.

Marandi, along with Leader of Opposition in the assembly Amar Kumar Bauri, Union minister Sanjay Seth and former minister Arjun Munda, were named in the FIR registered on August 24 with the Lalpur police station against 12,000 people, for their alleged involvement in a clash with police during a BJYM rally in Ranchi on August 23.

A scuffle had broken out between the police and BJP youth wing workers who had broken barricades during the protest rally here against the "injustice" meted out by the Hemant Soren government and its "failure to fulfill election promises".

The police used tear gas shells, water cannons and fired rubber bullets to disperse the BJYM workers.

Both sides had claimed that several protesters and policemen were injured in the melee.