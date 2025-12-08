J'khand HC pulls up state govt over 'non-payment' of gratuity, pension to ex-Madrasa teachers

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday pulled up the state government over “non-payment” of gratuity and pension to retired teachers of Madrasas.

It also summoned the principal secretary of the state’s School Education and Literacy Department, and director of Secondary Education to appear in person and face contempt proceedings.

The court of Justice Ananda Sen was hearing a contempt petition filed by a person named Mohammed Ejabul Haque, which mentioned that in 2024, the high court had ordered the state government to ensure payment of pension and gratuity to teachers, who retired from services from the Madrasas.

The government failed to comply with the directions of the court, the plea stated.

Haque also mentioned that the state government had earlier issued a notification by which teachers of Madrasas, who retired after 2014, will not be given benefits of pension and gratuity.

This notification of the government was set aside by the high court on October 24 last year.

The petitioner said that in spite of the notification having been set aside, the Jharkhand government has been “slack” in its approach, and no payment of gratuity and pension have been released in favour of the retired teachers.

The case will be heard again after eight weeks.