J'Khand HC refuses to vacate stay on publication of recruitment exam result

Ranchi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday refused to vacate the stay on publication of results of the 2023 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination conducted last year.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a petition filed by one Prakash Kumar who submitted that the question papers for the exams were leaked, affecting the fate of candidates.

The high court had clamped a stay on the publication of results on December 17 last year.

On Thursday, the bench sought an up to date status report from the CID which is probing into the case.

The petitioner prayed for a CBI investigation into the matter.

The case will now be heard on October 15.

The exam was conducted on September 21 and September 22, in which 3.04 lakh candidates appeared.