J'khand HC seeks affidavit from govt on reports of man carrying sick wife on shoulders

Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file an affidavit, taking suo motu cognisance of reports of a man carrying his sick wife on his shoulders due to the unavailability of an ambulance.

The affidavit was sought in a PIL initiated suo motu by the court.

The man on October 5 had carried his spouse on his shoulders to be treated at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Jamshedpur, from Dhalbhum primary health centre in East Singhbhum district.

The case will be heard again on October 13. PTI CORR NAM NN