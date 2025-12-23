J'khand HC seeks report from govt over viral video of 2 inmates dancing inside Birsa Munda Jail

Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on the viral video of two inmates dancing inside the Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar here.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo motu on recent reports published in a section of media about two undertrials “dancing inside a hall” in the jail premises, videos of which went viral.

The bench, while making an oral observation, said the incident was “shameful”.

The court said the video speaks of complete lack of discipline in the jail.

It also asked the state government to produce a copy of the digital video recording device, which was used to capture the footage of the incident.

The undertrials are in custody for their alleged involvement in a liquor scam.

Soon after the news was published on November 12, IG (Prisons) Sudarshan Mandal had suspended Birsa Munda Central Jail’s assistant jailor Deonath Ram and warder Binod Yadav for dereliction of duty.

The PIL was registered by the high court on November 14.

Advocate Rajeev Kumar had also appeared in the case, and sought permission to file a petition before the high court, seeking permission to join the proceedings as an intervenor.