J'khand HC seeks report from NIA, state govt on Ranchi violence

Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the state government to file a status report on the violence that rocked Ranchi in June last year.

Two people were killed and many others, including security personnel, were critically injured as violent protests rocked the state capital on June 10 last year over comments made by two suspended BJP spokespersons about Prophet Mohammad.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen, while hearing a petition, sought the report by the next date of hearing on November 21.

The case is being investigated by the state police.

The PIL was filed by one Pankaj Kumar Yadav seeking an NIA probe into the matter.

Advocate A K Rashidi also filed a similar petition concerning the outbreak of violence in the city seeking a judicial probe.

In the course of hearing the cases during the day, Rashidi also sought time to plead his case before the high court.

The mob, which had gathered on Main Road, allegedly pelted police personnel with stones while in some places, miscreants even opened fire on the law enforcers.

The court had earlier observed that such actions cannot be tolerated and miscreants should be taken to task. PTI COR NAM NAM ACD