J’khand HC stays police notice against ED officials

Ranchi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of a notice issued by the state police in a case registered against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials lodged by former chief minister Hemant Soren.

Advertisment

Soren had filed an FIR against senior ED officials at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi regarding search conducted by the agency in his Delhi residence on January 29.

The police had issued notice to the ED officials under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), under which the officers were to appear before the investigating officer and explain their innocence.

The ED challenged the notice in the Jharkhand High Court.

The case will be heard again after a week. PTI COR SAN SAN NN