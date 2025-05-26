J'khand HC takes suo motu cognisance of minor's death in police custody

Ranchi, May 26 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged death of a minor boy in police custody in Latehar, and directed the state government to file a response in the matter.

A division bench headed by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay was hearing a petition filed by a woman named Savitri Devi, alleging custodial death of her minor son.

The court observed that the alleged death of the minor in police custody as well as the “demand of bribe by police officers of Mahuatand Police Station in Latehar” is a serious matter.

The minor was interrogated in connection with a case, and allegedly assaulted in the police station, resulting in his death, according to the petition.

The officers of the police station had also allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for releasing the boy. PTI CORR NAM RBT