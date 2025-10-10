J’khand Health Minister inspects medical store, collects cough syrup samples

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at a medical store in Ranchi and collected samples of cough syrups of different companies.

He handed over the samples to the state drugs director, instructing him to test the quality of all samples and submit the report at the earliest.

"A special campaign has been launched across the state on Friday, under which surprise inspections of all medical stores, wholesalers and drug depots will be conducted. The state government aims to ensure that every citizen of Jharkhand has access to high-quality, safe and standard-compliant medicines," Ansari said.

The minister asked all drug officials and medical store operators that no form of irregularity, duplication or sale of fake medicines would be tolerated under any circumstances.

"If found guilty during the inspections, the concerned store will be sealed, its license revoked, and legal action will be taken," Ansari added.

He said drug inspection teams are being formed in every district to collect and test samples of cough syrups, antibiotics and pain reliever medicines available in the market. PTI SAN SAN RG