J'khand Health Minister lays foundation of 10-bed hospital in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday laid the foundation of a 10-bed hospital in Ranchi, an official said.

The hospital will come up in Ranchi's Silli block at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore in six months, he said.

Ansari said the government is committed to improving the state's healthcare infrastructure.

"We have recently recruited 126 specialist doctors for health centres and 91 community health officers. We are working with a positive mindset. It may take some time, but our government is committed to improving the state's healthcare infrastructure," Ansari told reporters in Silli.

Earlier, he chaired the government body meeting of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here, in which as many as 16 agendas were discussed.

Emphasising the purchase of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine for RIMS, he also directed to prioritise replacing and repairing the faulty ventilators in the trauma centre.

Ansari said that the doctors engaged in private practice during government duty would be identified, and strict action would be taken against them. PTI SAN SAN RG