J'khand health secy asks officials to identify land for health sub-centres, submit report in 48 hrs

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh has directed district officials to identify land for new health sub-centres and submit reports within 48 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Singh also laid stress on providing necessary equipment to hospitals, he said.

The senior bureucrat sought to know the status of land identification for the health sub-centres in every district, during a meeting with civil surgeons held through video conferencing on Tuesday.

Several districts reported that land for the purpose has been identified, while the process was still pending in some districts, an official release said.

"The land should immediately be identified and a report in this regard submitted within a maximum of two days," Singh was quoted as saying in the release.

At present, there are around 2,900 health sub-centres in Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had in April directed officials concerned to identify sites for the construction of 1,117 new health sub-centres in the state.

The centres would be built with grants from the 15th Finance Commission – 949 in the first phase and 168 in the second. PTI SAN RBT