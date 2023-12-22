J'khand: INDIA bloc leaders take out protest rally against suspension of MPs

Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) INDIA bloc leaders in Jharkhand on Friday took out a protest march here against the suspension of more than 140 MPs from both houses of Parliament during the winter session.

The procession was taken out from Ranchi's Zila school and it culminated near Raj Bhavan, covering around a two-kilometre stretch.

Jharkhand ruling alliance constituents --JMM, Congress and RJD-- and left parties took part in the march, raising slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and accusing the saffron party of "behaving like a dictator".

Addressing the gathering near Raj Bhavan, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said the way MPs were suspended showed the "dictatorial attitude of the Centre".

"The BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of people's representatives. We gathered here to protest against the dictatorial attitude of the Centre," Thakur said.

JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey termed the suspension of MPs as an "attack on democracy".

"This action is not only against the INDIA bloc but also against the people of the country who are represented by the MPs," he said.

During the recently concluded winter session of Parliament, 100 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha were suspended for unruly behaviour, disrupting proceedings, and showing placards and raising slogans over the December 13 security breach.

The opposition has been demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach when two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke. PTI SAN BDC