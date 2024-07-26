J'khand: JMM-led alliance partners hold meeting ahead of assembly session

Ranchi, Jul 25 (PTI) Partners of the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand held a meeting on Thursday to chalk out strategies during the monsoon session of the assembly beginning on July 26.

During the meeting held at CM residence here, JMM, Congress and RJD legislators exuded confidence to deal with every question by the opposition members, a leader of the ruling alliance said.

Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta said they would invite the opposition to utilise the session in the interest of the people.

"The time of the House is very important. The opposition should not misuse it," he said.

JMM legislator and minister Hafizul Hasan said, "All ruling alliance partners will be united in the House and will reply to every question of the opposition. We hope the opposition will cooperate to ensure the smooth functioning of the House." The opposition planned to focus on several issues, especially corruption, law and order, alleged Bangladeshi infiltration and non-fulfilment of promises by the government. Leader of the opposition Amar Bauri emphasised their intention to prioritise issues affecting the people of the state.

He said there are several issues and they would seek replies from the government "The government has to answer why it cheated people by not fulfilling any of the promises such as providing jobs to youth and unemployment allowances," the BJP leader told PTI.

The law and order situation has "deteriorated and Bangladeshi infiltration is changing the demography", he alleged.

"We would seek replies on such issues," he added. PTI SAN BDC