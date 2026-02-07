J'khand: Jungle safari launched, foundation for eco-cottages laid at Dalma wildlife sanctuary

Jamshedpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar on Saturday launched a jungle safari and laid the foundation stone for 30 eco-cottages at Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary (DWS) in East Singhbhum district to develop the area as a tourism hub, an official said.

Kumar flagged off five vehicles for the jungle safari service, aimed at offering visitors a new experience inside the sanctuary.

“Dalma is the centre of Jharkhand’s natural heritage. The commitment to develop it as a tourism hub is progressing with the launch of the jungle safari, and the foundation laying for eco-cottages. These facilities will give the region a fresh identity and generate local employment,” he told reporters.

He said the foundation for 15 eco-cottages each was laid at Maklukocha and Pindrabera. A total of 59 rooms will be developed under the project.

“The initiative will help promote tourism in the region,” the minister said, adding that efforts would be made to ensure the presence of trained guides with each safari vehicle to help visitors better understand the forest and wildlife.

Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, inaugurated in 1975, is located around 10 km from Jamshedpur. Spread over 193 sq km across East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts, the sanctuary is home to a significant population of Indian elephants and other wildlife. PTI SAN RBT