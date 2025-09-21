J'khand: Kurmi agitators lift blockade from all but 2 rail stations post Centre's assurance of talks

Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) Agitators from the Kurmi community, who launched a railway blockade in Jharkhand demanding ST status and inclusion of their Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule, on Sunday withdrew the stir from all but two stations following the Centre's assurance of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter.

The agitation at Sini station in Seraikela-Kharswan district will be withdrawn soon, while the one at Pradhan Khanta in Dhanbad district will continue till the Centre schedules a date for the meeting, Kurmi Vikas Morcha central president Sheetal Ohdar told PTI.

"We have decided to withdraw the agitation after the assurance from the office of the Union Home Minister of a meeting with Amit Shah. However, the date has not been allotted yet. In view of the development, we have decided to withdraw the agitation from all but two stations," he said.

"The agitation at Sini will be withdrawn soon, while it will continue at Pradhan Khanta until the date for the meeting is allotted by the Centre," he added.

Defying prohibitory orders, thousands of protesters squatted on tracks at various stations in Muri, Rai, Tatisilwai stations in Ranchi district, Barkakana in Ramgarh, Parasnath in Giridih, Charhi in Hazaribag, Pradhan Khanta hanta in Dhanbad, Galudih in East Singhbhum and Chandrpura in Bokaro district on Saturday under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS) to press their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The agitation led to cancellation, diversion and short-termination of more than 100 passenger trains on Saturday in the jurisdiction of the Ranchi division of South Eastern Railway (SER) and Dhanbad division of East Central Railway, an official said.

Several trains were also cancelled in the two divisions in view of the agitation by the Kurmi community. PTI SAN ACD