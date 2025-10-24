J'khand Labour dept helps in bringing body of migrant worker drowned in Karnataka

Simdega (Jharkhand), Oct 24 (PTI) Simdega district administration and Jharkhand Labour department have come forward to help a family in bringing the body of a migrant worker who drowned in the Arabian Sea at Udipi in Karnataka, officials said.

Simdega Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Singh told PTI that they received a petition from the family members of 38-year-old Manish Majhi, a resident of Aavarapani Purana Toli in Ghutabahar panchayat, who was working in a company engaged in catching and selling fish at Malpe Harbour and had accidentally drowned in the Arabian sea on Tuesday night.

"The family members claimed that he was working in a fishing boat company and had been forced to migrate to support his poor family. On Tuesday he got leave sanctioned for visiting his family during Diwali. Before returning home, he boarded another fishing boat to visit his friends. However, he slipped into the sea. Since it was night, his body could not be found," said Singh.

"Fellow workers attempted to search for him, but were unsuccessful due to the late night. Two days later, Manish Manjhi's body was found floating in the sea. The local police were immediately informed of the incident and police took custody of the body," said team leader at the Migrant Control Cell (under Jharkhand labour department) Shikha Lakra.

The state migrant control room took immediate action and contacted the family members of the deceased.

"We got in touch with the relatives of the deceased and also with the company. The body has left for Simdega from Udipi on an ambulance. We will reimburse the deceased's family the amount of Rs 1.3 lakh. We have also asked the family members to complete the necessary formalities so that they can avail the benefit of Jharkhand Chief Minister Accident Relief Fund," said Shikha. PTI ANB RG