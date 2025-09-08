J'khand LoP alleges scam in Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust, seeks CBI probe

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Monday alleged that "embezzlement of funds" took place in the Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) and demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities.

The state BJP chief alleged that items and equipment for various purposes were purchased at inflated rates, many times higher than the market price, under the funds of DMFT in Bokaro district.

"In Bokaro, Rs 631 crore was withdrawn from the DMFT fund during 2024-25 and 2025-26. Payments were made to various agencies many times higher than the market price for the supply of the items and equipment," Marandi alleged at a press conference here.

He claimed that generator sets were purchased for 46 panchayat buildings with DMFT fund in Bokaro at Rs 3.66 crore, each costing Rs 7.97 lakh. Also, 31 more sets were purchased at Rs 3.8 crore, each for Rs 12.28 lakh, he said.

"When we surveyed the price in the market, we found that a 15 KVA generator of the best companies costs between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh. This is just a small example of money loot," Marandi claimed.

Similarly, tab labs, a gadget, was purchased for seven schools at a cost of Rs 4.98 crore, with each unit costing Rs 8.30 lakh, while the market price of each unit is Rs 2.32 lakh, he claimed.

"Interestingly, the price went up many times for the next purchase of the same items," he alleged.

"Similar irregularities were detected in the purchase of other items such as high-mast lights, LED fans and lightning arresters. So, we demand a CBI probe into the scam," Marandi added. PTI SAN ACD