J'khand: Man, 2 sons arrested for killing relative over land dispute, blood-stained sword recovered

Seraikela, Oct 2 (PTI) A man and his two sons were arrested on Thursday in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district for allegedly killing their relative over a land dispute, police said.

Baidhar Pradhan, 50, was returning home on a motorcycle from a Durga Puja fair on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by Jeevandhan Pradhan, 45, and his two sons, they said.

Baidhar's wife Kanaklata and their teenage son, who were with him, were also injured in the attack, they added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Samir Sawaiya said a FIR was registered based on Kanaklata's statement.

Jeevandhan and his sons, Pankaj (25) and Rajkumar (20), residents of Kolaidih village in Kuchai police station, were arrested, he said.

Blood-stained weapons, including a sword used in the murder, blood-stained clothes, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were recovered, the SDPO said.

The victim and the main accused were relatives, and they both had been to jail in a murder case in 2006, Kharswan police station's officer-in-charge Gaurav Kumar said. PTI BS SOM