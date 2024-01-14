J'khand: Man dies of electrocution as high-tension line falls on him

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died of electrocution on Sunday after a high-tension live wire fell on him in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, prompting local people to block the National Highway 2 for several hours, police said.

Advertisment

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Barhi) Nazir Akhtar said the accident occurred in Panchmadhav area when Ganesh Thakur was going to open his salon and the live wire snapped and fell on him.

Local people blocked the NH-2 for five hours, demanding adequate compensation to the family and employment to the next of kin of the deceased.

Local Congress MLA Uma Shankar Akela rushed to the spot and met the relatives of the deceased. He assured them that compensation, as per the government norms, would be paid.

Advertisment

The Congress leader said he talked to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who assured him of looking into the matter.

Following the assurance, the mob allowed the police to send the body for post-mortem examinations to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag.

SDPO said the police lodged an FIR against the Jharkhand Bidyut Bitaran authorities at Barhi. PTI COR BS BDC