J'khand: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering woman in 2020

Seraikela, Jan 29 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a 2020 murder case in Chowka police station area of the district.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sachindra Nath Sinha convicted Narayan Singh Sardar alias Hablu, and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing a woman in May 2020 in Dhunaburu village, said Additional Public Prosecutor Harsh Vardhan.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

Altogether, nine witnesses were examined by the court during the course of the trial, the additional public prosecutor said. PTI BS RBT