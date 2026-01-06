J'khand: Maoist nabbed over firing incident that left 2 'Naxals' dead

Chatra, Jan 6 (PTI) A suspected Maoist, allegedly involved in a recent firing incident that claimed the lives of two persons at Gendra village in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

SP Sumit Kumar Agrawal told reporters that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the December 29 incident in which two alleged Maoists died and two others were injured. "The SIT nabbed Mohan Ganjhu (20), a member of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPSC), a splinter Maoist outfit, from the Lawalong Police Station area of Chatra," Agrawal said.

Police also seized a country-made handgun from his possession.

The deceased were members of the TPSC, the officer claimed.

The SP said the firing took place due to a personal enmity between two groups and a case has been registered at Kunda police station in this regard.

"Raids are being conducted to nab other members involved in the incident," he added. PTI CORR ANB RBT