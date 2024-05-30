J'khand minister Alamgir Alam remanded to 2-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Ranchi, May 30 (PTI) A PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday remanded Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam to two-day judicial custody in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Alam will be produced on June 1 before the court through video conference.

The minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 15, following two days of interrogation at the agency's office.

Alam's lawyer Kishlay Prasad said, "The 14-day ED remand completed today. There was a prayer for judicial custody and it was granted." The PMLA court remanded Alam to six-day ED custody on May 17, and the remand was extended for five days on May 22 and three more days on May 27.

Alam's lawyer said a prayer for medical aid was made in view of the health condition and age of the minister, and the court allowed it.

Alam serves as the state parliamentary affairs and rural development minister.

The Pakur MLA has been facing the ED investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

The minister's personal secretary Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and Lal's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42) were also arrested in connection with the case. PTI SAN BDC