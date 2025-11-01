J'khand: Minister inspects crop damage due to Cyclone 'Montha', assures farmers of compensation

Deoghar, Nov 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey visited Deoghar district on Saturday to assess crop damage due to Cyclone ‘Montha’, and said compensation will be provided to farmers registered under the crop insurance scheme. Tirkey visited Rampur village under Ziyakhara Panchayat in Sarwan block to take stock of the situation.

“The impact of Cyclone 'Montha' is evident across the state. Our initial assessment indicated 25 per cent crop damage. However, after visiting the affected areas, it now appears that the paddy crops could have suffered 40 to 50 per cent damage,” the minister told reporters.

The state government was prepared for such a situation, and compensation will be provided to the 13 lakh registered farmers under the Birsa Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (B-PMFBY), she said.

Farmers who could not register under the scheme can apply at the circle office and become entitled to a compensation amount, Tirkey said.

The Jharkhand government had on Friday directed officials to assess crop damage caused by Cyclone 'Montha' in the state and submit a report within 72 hours.

Untimely rainfall due to the cyclone this week adversely impacted Kharif crops and vegetables, an official had said.

Crop damage has been reported from Garhwa, Palamu, Ranchi, Pakur, Dumka, Hazaribag and other districts of the state, he added. PTI CORR RPS RBT