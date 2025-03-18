J’khand minister raises concern over delimitation 2026, BJP seeks NRC

Ranchi, Mar 18 (PTI) Jharkhand minister Chamra Linda on Tuesday raised concern over the proposed delimitation of parliamentary and assembly seats in 2026, saying population-based allocation of constituencies could result in a "reduction of seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes" in the state.

He alleged in the Assembly that the tribal population declined after every delimitation exercise in the state.

In reaction to it, the BJP also expressed concern over the declining of tribal population in Jharkhand and demanded for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the House.

"Six tribal seats would have reduced in 2008 under Delimitation Act 2002, if JMM chief Shibu Soren had not opposed it strongly. Now, I am more concerned about the upcoming delimitation process in 2026. I doubt six tribal seats may again decline," said the Jharkhand ST, SC and Backward Class Welfare minister in the Assembly.

He said that tribal population was 39 per cent in 1951 in the state but it reduced after every delimitation process. "It is a matter of concern why tribal population is declining in the state. If it declines in such a way, tribals will vanish one day. I seek the opposition's support to protect tribals," he said.

Supporting Linda’s concern, Congress legislator Rameshwar Oraon said that the upcoming delimitation is being opposed by many states, mainly southern states. "It will not be correct to reduce tribal seats based on population," he said.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi of BJP said the opposition is with the government over the preservation of tribal seats.

"It is a serious concern that tribal population is declining in the state and Muslim population is rising. The tribal population in Santhal Paragana declined by around 17 per cent since 1951 till 2011, while the Muslim population grew during the period due to influx of infiltrators," Marandi said.

Advocating for implementation of NRC, Marandi said it would be clear who belongs to Jharkhand and who doesn't.