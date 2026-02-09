J’khand: Minor girl goes missing from Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 9 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl has gone missing from Jharkhand’s Ranchi since February 4, a police officer said on Monday.

Hatia DSP P K Mishra told PTI that the girl, a native of Godda district, was living at her uncle’s house in Girjatoli village near Dibdih.

“The girl has been missing since February 4. Her photograph along with details such as name, age and contact numbers are being circulated at various places. CCTV footage from the area is also being analysed,” Mishra said.

The police have also announced a reward of Rs 21,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

Mishra said the girl had earlier gone missing on January 27, too, following which police traced her and handed her over to the local guardian.

On February 4, she stepped out of the house around 11 am and did not return, the officer added.

Efforts are underway to trace the minor, police said. PTI RBT