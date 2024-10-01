J'khand MLA Saryu Roy stages dharna over 'tardy pace' in implementing development projects

Jamshedpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Independent legislator Saryu Roy on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the East Singhbhum district collector here in protest against the "tardy pace" in implementing development projects worth Rs 30 crore in his constituency.

Roy, along with his supporters, including Bhartiya Jantantra Morcha and JD(U) activists took part in the dharna.

Addressing the gathering, Roy claimed development projects worth Rs 155 crore were implemented in his assembly segment during a short span of three years.

However, the work of other such projects valued at Rs 30 crore could not be started despite funds for them lying with the district administration.

The district administration has become active following our decision to stage dharna over the issue, Roy said, adding that he has sought explanation in written for the delay in implementing the projects.

Roy also attacked AICC Executive Committee member Dr Ajoy Kumar and his arch-rival Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta for accusing him of failing to keep his promise to provide employment and hindering the formation of an Industrial City Committee despite approval of the proposal by the state government.

Roy mocked Kumar wondering why the Congress leader was accusing him of failing to give jobs to youths, while his party was in power.

He also alleged the health department had spent around Rs 5,000 crores during the last five years but no improvement was witnessed in MGM Hospital or Sadar Hospital here.

The independent MLA demanded a probe into it and stringent action against culprits. PTI BS SBN SBN