J'khand operationalises 43 border checkpoints to curb illegal movement of cash, liquor to Bihar

Ranchi, Oct 13 (PTI) As neighbouring Bihar gears up for assembly elections, Jharkhand has made operational 43 checkpoints, including nine new, in its 10 border-sharing districts to curb the illegal movement of cash, liquor, narcotics and other contraband items.

The move comes in response to a formal request from Bihar, which is preparing for two-phase elections scheduled next month.

Acting on a request from Bihar to set up checkpoints at strategic locations in bordering districts, altogether 43 checkpoints have become operational in 10 districts that share borders with the neighbouring state, Jharkhand Police spokesperson and Inspector General Operations (IG Operations) Michael Raj told PTI.

The checkpoints are operational round the clock.

"We have established nine new checkpoints in addition to the existing 34. Currently, there are 43 active checkpoints spread across all 10 districts bordering Bihar," Raj said.

The districts are Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, and Sahibganj.

According to the police, heightened vigilance will be maintained until the second phase of elections in Bihar, scheduled for November 11, was over.

"All checkpoints are being jointly manned by security personnel, magistrates, and videography teams to ensure transparency and law enforcement," the official added.

These measures have already begun yielding results, he said.

Koderma Superintendent of Police Anudeep Singh said that acting on a tip-off about a consignment of liquor being transported to Bihar, a special team under the local police station in-charge was deployed at a check-post.

During the inspection, authorities found the car's trunk loaded with a substantial amount of Indian-made foreign liquor. The driver, a resident of Namkum in Ranchi, was arrested.

In Hazaribag district, cash of Rs 16.5 lakh was seized last week at Chordaha check-post in Chauparan police station area from a car which was intercepted for checking.

"A Delhi resident, who failed to produce any valid documents or satisfactory explanation for possession of such a large amount of cash was arrested and later sent to judicial custody after verification by magistrate Kedar Saw," Chauparan police station officer-in-charge Saroj Singh Chaudhary said.

In cases involving substantial unaccounted amounts, the matter will be referred to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

There is proper coordination between the administrations of the 10 districts in Jharkhand and the eight bordering districts in Bihar, ensuring joint monitoring and enforcing the model code of conduct, a senior official said.

"These steps are part of a comprehensive security plan to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in the region," he said.

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14. PTI ANB NAM ACD