J'khand: Palamu dist admin recommends dismissal of CWC over 'sexual abuse' of girls at shelter home

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) The Palamu administration of Jharkhand has recommended to the state Social Welfare Department to dismiss the child welfare committee (CWC) for alleged negligence in connection with "sexual abuse" of two girls at a shelter home in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

The administration also cancelled the contract of the agency which had been running the shelter home.

Two girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter home, and the incident came to light after human rights activist Sandhya Kumari visited the establishment on November 29.

The girls shared the ordeal with Kumari, claiming they were sexually abused multiple times, a senior officer said.

Taking prompt action, two persons including the shelter home superintendent were arrested and a three-member committee was also set up under the leadership of Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Sulochana Meena for a thorough probe into the issue.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said that the committee submitted its report on Monday evening.

"Based on the report, we have recommended to the Social Welfare Department to dismiss the child welfare committee, which is responsible for finalising the agency, and register a case against it. Besides, we also suggested action against the district child protection officer (DCPO) and protection officer (institutional care)," Ranjan said.

He said that the contract of the agency, which was running the shelter home, was cancelled and the process to blacklist it has been initiated.

Phones of the shelter home superintendent and counsellor have been seized and those will be forensically examined, he said.

All girls of the shelter home have been shifted to Sakhi One Stop Centre soon after the incident came to light, Ranjan said. PTI COR SAN ACD