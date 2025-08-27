J’khand passed resolution opposing SIR in assembly for ‘vote bank’ politics: State BJP chief Marandi

Ranchi, Aug 27 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday accused the JMM-led coalition government of opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a bid to protect what he called their "vote bank" of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas.

"The government passed a resolution opposing SIR in state Assembly only to serve its vote bank politics. Protesting the SIR, the alliance government of JMM, Congress and RJD made it clear that they not only want to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas in Jharkhand, but also want to make them voters,” Marandi, also the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, alleged at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi.

A resolution opposing the SIR of electoral rolls was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, who alleged that the SIR was intended to directly benefit the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

"There is a kind of an alarming situation in Jharkhand with the state’s demography changing due to influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas. Its impact will be felt not only in the state, but also in the country. However, its major impact will be experienced by tribals," Marandi said.

He claimed Bangladeshi infiltrators have settled in several of areas of Santhal Pargana.

"They are marrying tribal girls and becoming mukhiya and zilla parishad members. In future, they will also become MLAs and MPs," he said.

Marandi claimed that the tribal population in the state in 1951 was 35.38 per cent, while the Muslim population was at 8.9 per cent. In 2011, tribal population declined to 26.20 per cent, while Muslim population increased to 14.53 per cent.

He claimed that total population of Sanatanis including tribals was 87.79 per cent in 1951 in Jharkhand, which dropped to 81.17 per cent in 2011.

The difference is also reflected in electoral rolls since 2014, Marandi added.

Citing examples, Marandi claimed there was a 9.3 per cent increase in voters across the country between 2014 and 2019, while the rise was at 6.2 per cent in Jharkhand during the period.

"Between 2019 and 2024, the voters in the country increased by 10.1 per cent, whereas in Jharkhand, this increase was recorded at 16.7 per cent. It is clear that the rise took place in the regime of alliance government of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jharkhand," he said.

He added that the BJP conducted a survey in 22 scheduled tribe (ST) reserved assembly constituencies and assessed the electoral rolls.

Citing the example of Simdega Assembly seat, he said the total number of voters in the constituency increased by 10.2 per cent between 2019 and 2024, while Muslim voters rose by 78.4 per cent in the constituency during the period.

Similarly, total voters rose by 15.7 per cent in Jagagganth Assembly constituency from 2019 to 2024, while the Muslim voters increased by 52.9 per cent, he said.

Marandi alleged the JMM-led government’s intention is to make voter cards, ration cards, birth certificates, provide land to such infiltrators and settle them so that they can get their votes.

"Now, when the Election Commission is working to remove the foreign voters, the Jharkhand government brings a resolution in the Assembly to protect the infiltrators. BJP will protest this and urge the EC to conduct SIR in Jharkhand," Marandi said. PTI SAN SAN MNB