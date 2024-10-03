J’khand police arrests five ATM thieves in Haryana, Bihar

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 3 (PTI) Five members of an interstate gang, allegedly involved in looting around Rs 50 lakh from 14 ATMs, were arrested by Jharkhand Police in Haryana and Bihar, officials said on Thursday.

Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after the gang looted Rs 1.30 lakh from an ATM on Gola Road under Ramgarh police station area on August 23. On the same day, they also looted Rs 17.95 lakh from ATMs in Chatra district, followed by a theft of Rs 29.50 lakh from Nawada district in Bihar the next day.

The SP said the SIT arrested one of the gang's masterminds, identified as Asif alias Ganja (25), from Nuh district in Haryana on September 30. Based on his information, four additional members were arrested from various locations in Bihar on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Aslam Miyan (53), Avinash Giri (35), Sunil Giri (30), and Guddu Singh (25). Police also recovered Rs 1.70 lakh and four cars from their possession. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB