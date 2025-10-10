J’khand Police review security arrangements for Ghatshila bypoll

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Friday held a review meeting with personnel from West Bengal and Odisha over security arrangements in interstate border areas ahead of the bye-election to the Ghatshila assembly constituency.

The meeting, chaired by IG (operations) and state police nodal officer Michael Raj S, was conducted through video-conferencing, and focused on conducting the bypolls in a fair, peaceful and fear-free environment, officials said.

Bye-election to the Ghatshila (ST) assembly constituency in Jharkhand will take place on November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

“The meeting reviewed joint action against anti-social elements and Naxalites, as well as measures to prevent interstate movement of illegal liquor, narcotics, firearms and cash. The establishment of interstate check posts was also discussed in detail,” an official statement said.

The discussions also focused on activating check posts in the bordering districts of Ghatshila constituency – Jhargram and Purulia in West Bengal and Mayurbhanj in Odisha – it said.

The Ghatshila seat fell vacant after Jharkhand education minister Ramdas Soren, 62, died at a private hospital in New Delhi on August 15. PTI SAN RBT