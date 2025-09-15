J'khand Police to launch campaign against red-rebels using traditional musical instruments

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 15 (PTI) Armed with traditional musical instruments, Palamu police have decided to launch a unique campaign against the red rebels in remote villages of the district, a senior officer said.

The campaign will initially be launched in 10 Naxal-affected villages where villagers would be made aware about the 'true' face of red rebels by using traditional musical instruments such as Dhol, Nagada and Mandar, he said.

The instruments will be played near the houses of Naxal commanders in the district, and villagers would be urged to cooperate with police in the operation against the Naxalites in the district.

"The objective of the campaign is to remove the fear of Naxalites in the remote rural areas and to organise the community. Apart from traditional musical instruments, banners, posters and modern visual media techniques will also be used to inform people about the wrongdoings of Naxalites in a bid to reveal their true face," Palamu zonal IGP Sunil Bhaskar said.

The IGP added that the development of villages is hindered by Naxalites. The police's approach may inspire villagers and Naxalities to come into the mainstream of society, he added.

Villagers often do not oppose red rebels for various reasons, another police officer said. Through the campaign, the police would also urge Naxals to surrender under the Jharkhand government's surrender policy.