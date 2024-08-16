J'khand police to organise two-day conference for women officers from Aug 23

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police will organise a two-day conference for women officers next week, a top official said on Friday.

A memorandum mentioning the major issues discussed at the conference would be submitted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said.

"The programme will be held on August 23-24 on the theme of ‘Women Police-Service, Security and Respect'. Various issues, including their experiences and challenges will be discussed," Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta told reporters here.

He said that more than 200 officers from across the state will participate in the conference, including constables, assistant inspectors, sub-inspectors and deputy superintendents.

The event, to be held in Ranchi, will also see the participation of the chief minister, another police officer said.