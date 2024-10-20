J’khand polls: 36 publicity vans flagged-off to promote importance of voting

Ranchi, Oct 20 (PTI) In a bid to increase voter turnout in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Ravi Kumar on Sunday launched 36 publicity vans, which will travel across all 81 assembly constituencies in the state to raise awareness about ethical voting.

Speaking at the launch, Kumar emphasised the importance of voter engagement and the need for awareness about ethical voting practices.

"People will be motivated to exercise their franchise after viewing the audio-visual presentations installed in the vehicles. The vans will reach areas that experienced low voter turnout in previous elections," he added.

The assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting taking place on November 23.

In the first phase, voting will occur be held in 43 assembly constituencies. The nomination process for this phase began on October 18 and will continue until October 25, according to officials. Scrutiny of nominations is set for October 28, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 30.

Approximately 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are likely to exercise their franchise, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. PTI SAN SAN MNB