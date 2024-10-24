J’khand polls: AJSU Party nominates Dinesh Chandra Boipai from Manoharpur

Ranchi, Oct 24 (PTI) The AJSU Party, an ally of the NDA in Jharkhand, on Thursday nominated Dinesh Chandra Boipai from Manoharpur for the upcoming assembly elections.

On October 20, the party had released its first list of eight candidates.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will have the AJSU Party contesting 10 seats, JD(U) fielding candidates in 2, and LJP (Ram Vilas) in 1, while the BJP will contest the remaining 68 constituencies.

Boipai had contested from Manoharpur in 2019 as a Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) aspirant, securing 1,178 votes. The seat was won by JMM candidate Joba Majhi, who defeated BJP’s Gurucharan Nayak by a margin of 16,019 votes.

The Jharkhand assembly polls are scheduled in two phases - November 13 and November 20 -, with counting slated for November 23.

Nominations for the first phase began on October 18 and will end on October 25, while for the second phase, it started on October 22 and will continue until October 29. PTI SAN SAN MNB