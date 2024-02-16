J'khand portfolio allocation: JMM-led ruling coalition 'betrayed' Dalit community, alleges BJP

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) Leader of Opposition and senior BJP member Amar Bauri on Friday alleged that the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand has “betrayed” the Dalit community by “dropping” Baidyanath Ram from the list of ministers at the eleventh hour.

Advertisment

He said almost the same faces, who were in the previous Hemant Soren cabinet, have been inducted as ministers, which shows the “actual intention” of the Champai Soren government.

“Among the two new names, Basant Soren (youngest son of JMM supremo Shibu Soren) was given space in the cabinet only to promote dynasty politics,” Bauri told PTI.

Basant Soren on Friday took oath as minister in the new government in Jharkhand, along with seven others.

Advertisment

Bauri alleged that the coalition government also ditched the Scheduled Caste community, the population of which in the state is around 50 lakh.

“Dropping Baidyanath Ram from the list of ministers at the last moment was a betrayal to the Dalit community. His name was there in the list sent by the Raj Bhavan,” the BJP leader claimed.

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto said the Scheduled Tribe community “did not get any representation in the cabinet this time too, which is very unfortunate”.

The representation of women in the cabinet has also reduced to one from two in the previous government, Mahto said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “Finally, there is a full cabinet under Champai Soren ji. They should aim at completing all the unfinished tasks.” PTI SAN RBT