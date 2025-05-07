J'khand prepared for mock drills amid India's strike in terror camps in Pakistan, PoK: Officials

Ranchi, May 7 (PTI) Preparations have been made for mock drills at six places in Jharkhand on Wednesday, amid India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, an official said.

The three-hour mock drill exercises will be conducted in five districts -- Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda and Sahibganj -- in association with civil defence organisations from 4 pm, he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged, amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said, "The exercise will be conducted at designated places identified by the district administrations. During the exercises, some emergency situations will be simulated and the preparedness of various agencies such as civil defence, police, fire services, medical teams and the public to handle such situations will be studied." The main objective for such an exercise is to enhance the coordination among various agencies, reduce disaster-response time, make it effective and create awareness among the people, he said.

In Ranchi, the mock drill will be conducted in the city's Doranda limits from 4 pm to 7 pm.

"Common people have been requested not to panic when a siren blares during the mock drill. Citizens were urged to keep electricity off at homes during the exercise," Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said.

He said the civil defence mock drill would be conducted after such a direction came from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

"This exercise is a preparation to protect you and your family in an emergency. Come, learn how to be prepared," Bhajantri urged people.

An administrative official said the drills will be conducted for activities, like warning of danger through sirens, blackouts, keeping major infrastructure safe and evacuation of the injured in case of an accident.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PTI SAN BDC