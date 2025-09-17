J’khand prepares database of diseases for targeted healthcare facilities: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Sep 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the state government is preparing a comprehensive health database to identify disease symptoms prevalent among women, men, and children across different regions so that targeted healthcare facilities could be provided.

Soren said his government has been working to improve the state's healthcare sector.

"A database is being prepared to identify the types of disease symptoms found among women, men, and children in different regions and areas within the state, so that we can pinpoint and provide healthcare facilities there, enabling everyone to benefit from them," the CM said while launching the state level 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign from Sadar hospital.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar was also present on the occasion.

The 15-day nationwide campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madhya Pradesh, aims to enhance women’s healthcare services and promote nutrition awareness. The campaign will run from September 17 to October 2.

Appreciating the campaign, Soren said, "Women play significant role in family, society and nation. If they remain healthy, upcoming generation will also be healthy. Our government has been working for women empowerment through various schemes." He said women have showcased their strength and skills since ancient times.

"From space exploration to education, sports, and the health sector, women have made significant contributions," Soren said while launching the state-level campaign.

He said women inspire the future generation. "This is the time to think about empowering women economically, socially and educationally. Our government has been working in this regard," he added.

Soren said his government has been working to improve state’s health infrastructure.

"Our government has decided to build RIMS-2, an extension of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, which would start soon. We have already launched a programme to deal with sickle cell anemia in the state," Soren added.

The governor said, "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign has been launched across the country. I expressed my gratitude to Modi for launching health awareness programme for women from September 17 to October 2." He said this is not just a health campaign but it also outlines the relation between women empowerment and nation building.